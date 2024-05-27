Take a look at these emails and read about how they schemed to put them out of reach of FOIA requests.

If you don’t recall who Dr. David Morens is, he is one of the chief scientific advisors to Dr. Fauci and co-author on the paper in 2004 showing chloroquine had efficacy against the SARS virus both as a prophylactic and treatment in vitro.

Please put this address into your browser to see lots of incriminating emails released by the House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic

https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/SSCP-Staff-Memo_Morens-5.22.pdf

Leave a comment

Share