The SARS-CoV-2 virus has never been isolated. It’s not even certain that there is such an entity. The word “isolated” to virologists means removed from the body by bronchoalveolar lavage and spun down in a centrifuge to remove cellular components. This is all they are doing in the papers I read about how the virus was “isolated” and how the genome sequence was determined (see #3).

The sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 genome was a sham. Once the doctors in China arrived at the piece of junk they claimed was the genome sequence, it was sent all around the world and was studied and experimented on in good faith, formed the basis for PCR and rapid antigen testing and was used to put mod RNA into the vaccines we injected into six-month-old babies. That sequence and therefore the mRNA based on it (that went into the vaccines), could have RNA from other organisms in it and likely does because bronchoalveolar lavage fluid has lots of human, bacterial, viral (if there is such a thing) RNA in it that is not separated or filtered out in an air-tight way. This contaminated specimen is what they call the supernatant and what they apply next generation sequencing to. NGS has its own problems in that it chops the RNA into little pieces and sequences them in parallel with a 1-10% error rate and then bioinformatics programs assemble the small fragments into the genome based on templates from other (in this case coronaviruses). Finally, if the genome doesn’t match a known one, they call it a “novel” coronavirus as in the case of SARS-2.