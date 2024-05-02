Alex Berenson, who is an excellent writer, has gone pear-shaped with his content lately. I was in Cambodia, as most of you know, during the first two years of the “pandemic” and was posting things like my proof on February 20, 2020 that the virus couldn’t have entered the human population through natural zoonotic spillover, my derivation of the correct infection fatality rate (IFR) of .1% on March 8, 2020 and my proofs that neither masking the community nor lockdowns could work (on March 18, 2020) so I didn’t know about Alex back then. Someone told me about him and I remember thinking, “Wow. a writer who understands this stuff better than 80% of doctors.”

I first noticed Alex’s recent positions while listening to the first 17 minutes of 54 of an interview he did with Tucker on January 11, 2024 ( https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-alex-berenson/ ) and while reading a post he wrote for his Unreported Truths substack entitled, “Why I’m pushing on the lab leak again”, in which he wrote, “The evidence for a lab leak is now overwhelming”.

I’ll address the Unreported Truths post first.

“Overwhelming”!?

I hate to break it to Alex but the lab Leak theory was never even halfway reasonable. On August 30, 2019, Bill Gates invested $55 million with the option to double, in an obscure Germen biotech firm, BioNTech, which would be chosen by Pfizer six months later to merge with them in the manufacture of the vaccine for Corona virus.

Does anyone in their right minds think Bill Gates would invest $55 million on the CHANCE chance a virus would leak from the WIV? What if it happened not 4 1/2 months later, but 17 years later? 32 years later? What if it never happened? People like Gates don’t throw away their money by making insanely-risky bets like that. He had to have known bac k on August 30, 2019, that the virus had already been released or would be soon and that Pfizer would partner with BioNTech out of the dozens (at least) available.

All of this told me the virus had been or would be released deliberately. The lab leak vs. “came from an intermediate animal” assumption was just a ruse to keep the public’s eyes off of the real story

And what about all the work that has been done for years by the DOD, Moderna, HHS, DARPA, DTRA, etc. There were 15 agencies of the US Government who knew about and/or worked on this project, according to the latest and they’ve been at it for a long time, or at least some of them have.

Picture in your mind a Closed Senate Budget Hearing for CIA Black Ops.

SENATOR (looking down at notes): That comes to 4 trillion dollars, Colonel. The taxpayers would like to know what progress you’ve made.

COLONEL: Yes, Senator. We’ve assembled the virus and measured its virulence and transmissibility. Our friends in Wuhan are putting the final touches on it now. At this point all we can do is keep our fingers crossed and hope for a leak.

Cut to: SENATOR (raises head).

COLONEL (head down, embarrassed): … from the lab there… in Wuhan…

A lab leak? No chance.

The timing was just too damn good.

Now, the Tucker interview of January 11, 2024…

In the Tucker interview Alex said, “It was in the summer of 2021 (that we knew the vaccine wasn’t working).” and “The evidence that the vaccines don’t work has been around since… depending on how you want to look at it… the summer or fall of 2021”. No, Alex. I proved the vaccine wasn’t blocking transmission on January 15, 2021. Here’s a screenshot from January 24, 2021, only nine days later, when I referred to my findings in a Q & A

Then Alex talks about how stupid it was, even assuming the vaccines actually worked (which they did not), for Biden to mandate vaccines in workers, who, for the most part, are too young and healthy to die from the disease- that’s all correct- and that, instead, (Alex is against mandates) if you’re going to mandate it, do it in old people who are too old or too sick to be working, because these people are at much higher risk of dying. But this doesn’t make sense either because old people have crummy immune systems and they aren’t going to mount a protective immune response. In other words, nobody benefits from that vaccine (even if it had worked!) because the age/risk profile of who should benefit was all wrong.

Those who followed First Principles way back in my YouTube and Facebook days and saw my posts before they were taken down know the mod RNA vaccines do not prevent you from getting the disease or transmitting it and, according to the trials, don’t protect you against severe disease and death as many high profile experts claimed. This didn’t require any data, by the way; just a little bit of thinking. The vaccines were worse than worthless. They were and still are just a syringe full of side effects.

Something you may not know about the age distribution of all-cause mortality (ACM) post vaccine. I’ve heard it from Denis Rancourt and Norman Fenton that the older age groups fared the worst. Both of these excellent data analysts have looked at the ACM figures very carefully.

On the other side of the coin, we have the lady who writes “Your Local Epidemiologist”, Katelyn Jetelina, saying the following just this week: “If you’re over 65 and high risk (i.e., in a nursing home, or have comorbidities), I would (take the current booster). I would also get this sooner rather than later. You don’t want to get your spring vaccine too late, because a fall vaccine will be coming in a few months. We want these spread apart as much as possible.”

She’s recommending two more Covid vaccines in the next few months. By looking at the graphs on her post, it is clear she thinks the rt PCR test gave accurate results for cases, hospitalizations and deaths. OK, fine. We have an epidemiologist who believed and still believes in the US Government/CDC Narrative. Big deal. Get in line, right? Except this lady has 235,000 subscribers. I have 2,000.

For those of you who think the tide has turned and most people now see the lies and fraud that were perpetrated over the Covid years, think again. The overwhelming majority of people- even medical doctors who should know better- still believe the Narrative and think Dr. Fauci did a great job getting us through it. The number is 95+%, maybe 99%.

They think masks work and that lockdowns flattened the curve. Even the Yale School of Medicine put out a timeline showing they believed lockdowns flattened the curve. What they were referring to was the trough between the first waves in the Northeast and the South. The doctors at Yale and those at the UCSF School of Medicine were the faculties that possessed the least knowledge and understanding of Covid; Stanford, too.

We have a long way to go.

The next error Alex made was in taking the position that you had to see more complications and death than we saw early in 2021 to be able to say the vaccines were not safe. This is completely wrong. You didn’t need to see any complications to know the vaccines were not safe enough to be injected into the arms of the public.

The simple fact that nothing was known of the long term side effects was enough to qualify them as unsafe.

They never should have been injected into anyone.

