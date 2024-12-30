I somehow lost Part Five of the series on the Conference Censorship
I'll get it done today and post it on Thursday, January 2
This will give you more time to watch the woke speeches and it’s very important that you do so as I said in Part Four. I’ll sum up everything on Thursday’s post.
Happy New Year , Everyone!
First Principles with Dr. Sheftall is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Many New Year Blessings to you and yours….
Reid, just read about your identify theft mess!!!!!!! YIPES! I hope you can extract yourself with your sanity and health intact. Are you in Cambodia now? Julie