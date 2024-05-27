I made it through but in a lot of pain
home now and struggling but I will make a post tonight after a couple of pain pills..
The mass was bigger than he thought . I have a 6 inch incision across my neck. Now I look more like Frankenstein than I even did before.
Coming in a few hours, a post on Dr. Li the eye doctor from China. All isn’t as it seems.
Thank you for all the support and well wishes. It meant the world to me.
-Reid
Reid, 20 years ago I had a spinal meningioma that required parts of 5 vertebrae and bits of rib to be removed. That hurt. Fentanyl patch worked, morphine and oxycodone did nothing. (Which I found very surprising, not having used narcs previously.)
I was out of commission for almost a year, thought I'd never work again... and look at me now at 73.
You will be miserable and then soon you will be fine. Hope you can get lots of sleep. Vitamins. Omega 3.
May you heal quickly, many blessings!