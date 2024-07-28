Meryl Nass, M.D., who graduated from MIT a few years ahead of me, has been a tireless worker on your behalf in preventing the WHO from snatching our medical sovereignty from us. Had they succeeded, they could have decided what the USA would do in the event of a pandemic; making us wear useless masks, mandating poisonous “vaccines”, locking us down (which is the opposite of what should be done. I prove this about lockdowns in Volume Two (the technical volume) of “SANCTIONED: The COVID Murders”.

A real pandemic has become almost impossible since antibiotics have been invented back in the early 1900s. Governments, however, have shown us they are willing to invent pandemics when they don’t exist in nature, so Meryl’s work has been of the utmost importance.

In the videos that follow, Dr. Nass tells us where we are with the new bird flu propaganda. She goes over the facts in just the right amount of detail to make sure we understand they are once again lying about the danger everyone is in, which is close to zero.

Please enjoy these videos from the following link. I particularly recommend clips 1 and 2. They are very informative.

“5 cases in the last 2 years in the US and they were all mild.

Not a single person has died of Bird Flu since 1997.”

But of course, they will likely be trying to force you to get a vaccine as suggested by the recent actions of HHS Secretary Becerra in this Twitter (X) post from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

“PREP” stands for Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness. It provides immunity from liability (except for willful misconduct) for claims: of loss caused, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from administration or use of countermeasures to diseases, threats and conditions. A covered countermeasure may include vaccines, antidotes, medications, medical devices or other FDA regulated assets used to respond to pandemics, epidemics, or any biological, chemical, radiological, or nuclear threat. Who gets this immunity?

Manufacturers of countermeasures, Distributors of countermeasures, Program Planners of countermeasures (i.e., individuals and entities involved in planning and administering programs for distribution of a countermeasure), Qualified Persons who prescribe, administer, or dispense countermeasures (i.e., healthcare and other providers); and Officials, Agents, and Employees of any of these entities or persons are also covered persons.

This immunity protection extends to individuals, partnerships, corporations, associations, or other private entities; or public corporations, including federal, state, or local government agencies and their departments.

And you thought 007 was the only person who had a license to kill…

Readers of my first Covid book will recall that Neil Ferguson predicted 200 million deaths worldwide from the bird flu scare of 2005 when only 455 died. He also predicted 2.2 million deaths in the US from Covid. We now know no more than 60,000 died from COVID-19 during 2020, 2021, and 2022.

