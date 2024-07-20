I think there is “virtual proof” it was an inside job, without using the audio of the shots or the trajectories. Crooks was walking around the grounds for an hour. He was seen on the roof with a rifle by the audience while Trump was speaking. The secret service was well aware of this kid for many minutes on the roof, gun in hand. Even the counter-snipers called in to their superiors and were told to stand down. We were told this was because they were afraid he was a member of the police force they couldn’t identify so they held off on taking him out.

Fine. Maybe that’s true. I have no way of knowing.

But one thing that there is absolutely no excuse explanation for is, “Why they didn’t usher Trump off the stage?” That is standard operating procedure when there is a suspicious person identified anywhere.

Period!

Hell, that kid was identified well before Trump started speaking. Ordinarily, the rally would be cancelled before Trump arrived!

Back to the stage…

No one hurried President Trump off the stage. There is no explanation for it. Two guns, Three guns, audio, trajectories. I want to see the analysis for sure. But it’s not necessary.

It is impossible for a secret service team with knowledge that there is a suspicious character about (with a rifle!), not to surround Trump and escort him off the stage quickly and into a bullet proof vehicle and speed him away. There would be no reason to “stand down” in such a case. If you think the SS detail on the stage with Trump did not know about Crooks for 45 minutes, fine. We know Cheadle knew. She could have easily radioed the team on the stage and given the order.

It was an inside job. Cheadle is involved.

So who was behind it? Not Biden. He’s too incapacitated. They wouldn’t want him to know. He might spill the beans.

Did you know Jill Biden and Kamala scheduled speeches about 50 miles away on the same day and at the same time as Trump’s rally (south of Pittsburgh, in Butler, PA) requiring pregnant SS details, thus sucking up all the agents and snipers in that area so Trump’s rally would be under staffed? Who scheduled those speeches? Did they schedule them after Trump announced his rally date in Butler?

I’m not accusing anyone. I just want to know the answers to these very strange coincidences.

Leave a comment

Share