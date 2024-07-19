Chris Martenson is a very sharp analyst whom I became aware of during the Covid era. Chris has looked at some audio from the attempted assassination. Chris has concluded that there were at least two shooters firing bullets at Trump, maybe three; 2 or 3 shooters not including the counter sniper who took out Crooks. This is massively important as it makes it look like this thing was an inside job. Take a look at his video:

Why does this point to an inside job? Because the narrative that is was a lone shooter in combination with an incompetent Secret Service head (who thought they didn’t have to cover the roof Crooks was on “because it was sloped” As far as I can find it was a 7 degree slope; about double a steep green on the PGA Tour…

Anyway, when you have multiple shooters, it is more likely that the SS head, Mrs Cheadle (who got this incredibly important position with the assistance of Jill Biden…, allowed it to happen. (Perhaps she was told to lay off the collection of buildings the shots came from; Crooks on the roof of the front building, somebody on a roof behind him, and someone shooting from the inside of Crooks’s building. It looks organized. As Chris points out, we need experts on this. They will be able to remove extraneous noise and determine the precise number of shooters easily.

WOW!

