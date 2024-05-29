Can you believe TIME picked Peter Hotez as one of their TIME 100 HEALTH honorees. Hotez is the one who refused to debate RFK, Jr. on vaccines for the public’s edification and he’s a vaccinologist! RFK is a lawyer. Any doctor who refuses to debate a layman on a medical topic, especially if the topic is his specialty is worthless to society. The fact that RFK, Jr. was a declared Presidential candidate was more reason to debate him. It was Hotez’s duty. Joe Rogan, Elon Musk and others put up 2.6 million dollars for Hotez’s favorite charity if he would debate RFK, Jr. - not if he won, just if he agreed to debate. Hotez wouldn’t do it. Hotez’s excuse? “He’s a lawyer. He’s clever.”

It shows you how woke and idiotic the editors have become. They also picked Eric Topol (wrong on issue after issue re Covid and the vaccines but still able to get absurdly-huge grants of your taxpayer money from the government), Albert Bourla (a veternarian who is the CEO of Pfizer- did he ever get the vaccine?), Avindra Nath the researcher known for brushing off test subjects with neurological side effects), Vivek Murthy (the Surgeon General who actively worked with Facebook to censor anti-Narrative opinions that turned out to be correct. Wait until "SANCTIONED-The COVID Murders" to find out what should be done to a Surgeon General who purposefully kills and injures members of the public by keeping them from hearing life-saving information...), John Fetterman, the Senator from Pennsylvania, why?, Jeremy Farrar, the guy who arranged the middle of the night teleconference to get Andersen, Garry, Holmes, Lipkin, and Rambaut to publicly change their opinion on the virus origin from "Looks engineered" to " it came from a spillover event" by writing the pathetic "Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2 opinion piece published by NATURE., Peter Marks of the FDA who pushed approval of the poison vaccines in babies, children and adults, Mandy Cohen, the CDC Director replacement for Rochelle "stick the vaccines in six-month-olds" Walensky, who (Cohen) is still pushing vaccines!, and, of course, Emmanuel Macron.

