Everyone knows an explosive device in the back or trunk of Crooks’s car that was able to be detonated remotely by a cell phone (according to one reporter). By all reports, Crooks wasn’t close to capable of building such a bomb.

Someone wanted to make him

look more sophisticated than he was to make the public think he was a lone assassin so they put the bomb in the back of his car. It was a stupid idea because it basically proves that an organization with people capable of building bombs like that on the level of , say, the FBI or CIA was handling him, further damaging the official narrative that he was a lone gunman.

Thank you for reading First Principles with Dr. Sheftall. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Share