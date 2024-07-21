The Bomb in the Back of His Car Shows a More Sophisticated Organization Planned the Assassination
Building it was far beyond his capabilities.
Everyone knows an explosive device in the back or trunk of Crooks’s car that was able to be detonated remotely by a cell phone (according to one reporter). By all reports, Crooks wasn’t close to capable of building such a bomb.
Someone wanted to make him
look more sophisticated than he was to make the public think he was a lone assassin so they put the bomb in the back of his car. It was a stupid idea because it basically proves that an organization with people capable of building bombs like that on the level of , say, the FBI or CIA was handling him, further damaging the official narrative that he was a lone gunman.
Smells of Dark Op. Patsy Hypnotized and programmed. All the gadgets left behind are false flags.
Maybe there never was a bomb.
Nothing is believable these days.