One Correction: Norman Pieniazek, one of our subscribers, has pointed out to me that I referenced the wrong paper re Dr. David Morens in my post yesterday. The paper I meant to reference was https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2599911/

This one was the paper authored by Morens, Taubenberger and Fauci that shows most deaths attributed to the flu virus during the Spanish Flu of 1918-1919 were actually caused by bacteria. I talk about this a lot in my book, “SANCTIONED: The COVID Murders”.

An author at the Durden Dispatch picked out the juicier tidbits and wrote a story about them. These guys were hiding emails AFTER getting FOIA requests a la Hillary Clinton erasing 30,000+ emails AFTER they were subpoenaed (and then claiming they were about baby showers or something, remember that?)

Again, these guys have been caught red-handed. Again, please copy and paste this on your browser. (If someone knows how to create a link, please let me know how.)

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/i-did-delete-all-peters-emails-relating-origin-covid-cabal-conspired-destroy-evidence?utm_source=daily_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2733

