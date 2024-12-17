Last weekend, I attended a conference entitled

“COVID Conversations: What have we learned?”

It was held at the Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida.

I saw this as my big chance to share my reasoning and proofs of the claims I made continually during COVID-19 as you will all remember but that were censored ruthlessly by Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at the behest and with the assistance of the U.S. Government; in particular, members of the Biden Administration. I’m very grateful that has all come out now and been admitted to in court. Even Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, whose job it was to protect the American people was heavily involved in depriving the public of information they could have used to save their lives and those of their families including their children. It is almost unfathomable that he would do such a thing after taking the Hippocratic oath but he did.

In June, many of you will remember I had undergone surgery to remove the mass in my neck that I was assured was a benign branchial cleft cyst by my otolaryngologist and radiologist in September, 2023. It turned out to be a poorly differentiated, invasive, metastatic carcinoma from a head and neck primary of unknown location. The agreement was made in June that I would speak at the December 6, 2024 conference. With six months of time before my speaking engagement, I left for Cambodia to perform surgery on children who needed it but had no means to pay and if there was enough time before I had to be back for my speech, to possibly be treated for my cancer in Bangkok. When I left in March to come home for my “benign” mass removal, I promised them I would be back in July to do their surgeries.

Off I went.

As you already know, my identity was stolen in August and I didn’t return to the States until September.

With inadequate time to get my chemo and radiation treatment before the Conference, I treated the cancer metabolically (i.e. by trying to starve it and take medicines that had showed some efficacy), I reviewed everything Covid and continued trying to stop the identity thief while waiting for my speech.

In early November, one of the organizers wrote a fellow doctor, requesting my contact information. It was a medical school classmate who had actively helped get me the speaking engagement those many months ago by making an appeal to the medical school Dean but this organizer did not message me after he got the contact information. Three weeks later, I received this Conference announcement with, as you can see, my name missing from the list of speakers.

Imagine my shock and disgust when I received this Announcement and my name was missing from the list of speakers after I had flown back from Piyavate Hospital in Bangkok halfway around the world after postponing my treatment because there was not enough time before the speech to fit it in!

On a bright note, notice the name of Dr. Bhattacharya at the top. Our friend, Dr. B. with whom I did 20+ hours of discussions on all things Covid has just been tapped by President-elect Trump to be the next NIH Director. He will have his confirmation hearing next month. After he is sworn in, I will do a proper congratulatory post for Jay.

For now, back to the subject of this post.

Why had they cut me from the speakers list three weeks before the event when it was agreed upon four-and-a-half months before? I’d been sitting in Jacksonville since the end of September waiting for the Conference and telling friends that I was finally going to get a chance to speak at a widely-covered event without getting censored as I did through the entire timespan of Covid. A few were planning to come to Tampa to see it live. As everyone reading this knows, this had been a theme the entire year. I had been severely censored the entire time I had written about and made videos about COVID-19 and SARS-2. My written posts were taken down and my videos were taken down from YouTube sometimes after a few hours or even minutes even though they were correct and contained life-saving information. After I wrote my book, “Heroes and Villains: The COVID-19 Book of Lists”- by the way, DON’T BUY IT! a much more complete version is coming out soon, when I can shake the identity thief loose, inside “SANCTIONED: The COVID Murders”), I tried getting interviewed on a large platform to no avail. I wrote Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Megan Kelly, Freddie Sayers of UNHERD, Ben Shapiro, Laura Ingraham, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, Brian Kilmeade of FOX News, Del Bigtree and others thinking they might want to know what really happened and why the manufactured narrative and all the policies they invoked to combat it were wrong They, and many others, never replied to my pleas to be interviewed. Not one wrote me back to even say they were too busy to fit me in. Anyway several people close to me saw me suffer through this and wanted to be there to see me finally get my chance. They were excited. I had to tell them all my invitation was rescinded.

“Why,?”

“They hadn’t told me but it couldn’t have been a communication problem because they’d had my contact information since October and had not even called or emailed me. Back in August, when the identity theft occurred, we have no way if they tried to contact me but we do know they never tried to contact my classmates who had spoken to them personally to set it up. Those classmates did leave them a copy of “Heroes and Villains” to read and perhaps they rescinded the invitation when they finally got around to reading it, since it spelled out the errors made and the crimes committed by academia, government, and generally everyone supporting the manufactured government narrative and they didn’t want anyone speaking who had views like that no matter if he could prove every one of them.”

And that is really the point of this post because, as you will soon find out, the Conference was sponsored by an organization called the Heterodox Academy that purports to promote “open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement across higher education”.

Embarrassing, yes, to have to speculate as to why the invitation to speak was rescinded, but nothing like what you have to endure from the naysayers who said I was wrong the entire time like the liberals from my family and the woke guy from down near Ft. Lauderdale whom I have never met who tried to destroy my medical practice including the surgeries I do free on burned children in Cambodia. He even wrote testimonials on my website saying things like “I would never go to this person for surgery” having never met me or had surgery done by me, just because, being a woke progressive who got rich off subsidies for every one of his employees (which he admitted to not sharing) he disagreed with the truth, was burned by it and couldn’t control himself. I’ve been proven right on everything now but they all still think they were right on everything (lockdowns, masks, school closures, vaccines, Fauci did a great job, Birx did a great job, the “Falling Man” videos were legit, and 100 more things). Getting taken off the speaker list doesn’t help. They see it as reinforcing their position against the truth and against me.

When did the Morsani College of Medicine people decide to cut a graduate of the school out and why didn’t they tell me immediately knowing I was sick? (so they wouldn’t have to reimburse me for the ticket I must now buy to go back and get treated (which they haven’t offered to do, by the way)).

You can read the email exchange below but first, The Heterodox Academy (H x A).

The Conference was sanctioned by The Heterodox Academy. You may not have heard of it. I hadn’t until last weekend. It is an organization that was founded at the University of Virginia by Social Psychologist Jonathan Haidt, Sociologist Chris Martin, and law Professor Nicholas Rosenkranz on the principle that open inquiry should be encouraged and a diversity of viewpoints should be allowed to be heard; kind of an anti-censorship, pro First Amendment message, which appeals to me very much. Its logo is a small “h” in black, a green “x” and a purple dialogue cloud of the sort you frequently see above the faces of comic strip characters as in the painting below; one of nine I’m working on for a friend. (You can see all nine at the close of Part One.)

You can see the dialogue cloud resembles an “a” as in “academy” but in a different text; the one whose “a” looks like a circle with a tangent line going down the right side. It makes you think the organization promotes dialogue. I think it does, generally, but certainly did not last week.

From their website:

“Heterodox Academy’s mission is to advance open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement across higher education – the foundations of our universities as truth-seeking, knowledge-generating institutions. hxa empowers members to organize on their campus and within their disciplines, educates academics on the importance of our principles, and advocates for policies to protect open inquiry across higher education.”

What happened during that Conference, particularly from the administration and faculty of the Morsani College of Medicine who hosted it, could not have been more opposite of that which the HxA claims to be their mission and founding principle.

I was sent the following email from the organizers on November 14.:

On Nov 14, 2024, at 12:10 AM, medicare_international@yahoo.com wrote:

Hello Reid, The organizers met yesterday, and unfortunately the slate of speakers and panelists is set. It’s a mix of external people we had selected some months ago along with key USF faculty. I apologize, as it seems like a miscommunication happened along the way about your role and involvement. Jay Wolfson and the rest of the organizers strongly desire to have you present and actively involved. There is a reception Friday evening before the first panel, and each panel is set up for maximal participation and discussion. The structure of each panel is: 15 minutes for speaker 1, 15 minutes for speaker 2, 15 minutes of discussion among speakers and panelists, and 45 minutes of discussion among everyone. You have a lot to contribute, and we can make sure you’re seated up front near the speakers and moderators. I hope that your schedule and treatments will still allow you to be here in person – it will be great to meet you. I’ve heard about you from Jay and saw a little bit about your international work. Amber.

President-elect Trump appointed Dr. Bhattacharya on Nov 26, 2024 and Dr. B. told me he dropped out of the conference by text message a few days later. This was at least eight days before the conference was to start, so we know there was an opening they could have put me in from that point forward.

I was called on only one time during the two-day conference and was able to voice only three points out of the 15 points I was prepared to make to refute the idea that the virus got into the human population through natural zoonotic spillover. I was cut off by the moderator Lynn (Marty) Martin in mid stream. I then made a special plea to be allowed to present the proof I posted on February 20, 2020 which is a fascinating mathematical look at the odds of getting 0 occurrences when 250 are expected out of 9000 and why those are the odds that a spillover event was the way the virus “originated” in the human population. You’ll see the steps in the calculation spelled out in detail when the book is finally released OR when I break the 20+ hours of discussions/debates I did with Dr. Jay B. into smaller, more digestible pieces of 10 minutes each as we spent a lot of time on this proof.

Other things promised me in emails by the organizers included:

Here are some direct quotes I was promised before I drove down there:

1. " hope that your schedule and treatments will still allow you to be here in person "

2. "we will have microphones for questions and discussion among everyone".

3. "The structure of each panel is: 15 minutes for speaker 1, 15 minutes for speaker 2, 15 minutes of discussion among speakers and panelists, and 45 minutes of discussion among everyone. You have a lot to contribute, and we can make sure you’re seated up front near the speakers and moderators. ("45 minutes of discussion among everyone.. They said that to me. That's not a typo.)"

4. "The organizers met yesterday, and unfortunately the slate of speakers and panelists is set. It’s a mix of external people we had selected some months ago along with key USF faculty. I apologize, as it seems like a miscommunication happened along the way about your role and involvement.

Jay Wolfson and the rest of the organizers strongly desire to have you present and actively involved. There is a reception Friday evening before the first panel, and each panel is set up for maximal participation and discussion."

I had 12-plus other indisputable facts that made my case just on the origin question that I was ready to present and at least 50 other issues of major concern I was correct on about which I could easily disprove what was fed to us by the manufactured government narrative most of which was repeated at the conference

That was the only time I was called on to speak the entire two day conference. I’ll bet you thirteen hours of driving for less than three minutes of speaking before being rudely cut off is NOT the Heterodox Academy way unless it’s a front organization for the most putrid of the progressive and woke political movement and I highly doubt it is. So why did it happen and why didn’t they offer me an explanation? And why didn’t they just drop me in Dr. Jay B.’s slot?

PART TWO is composed of a topic-by-topic recounting of the entire conference and what I would have corrected the speakers on had I been allowed to speak. There’s no reason why you should be deprived of the information. I’ll leave out the drawn out proofs for brevity’s sake. Those are better-suited for Volume Two of my book, “SANCTIONED: The COVID Murders”.

END OF PART ONE

Leave a comment

Share

Share First Principles with Dr. Sheftall