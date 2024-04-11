Kate Getting Injected (Picture)
Greg, my computer genius and son Kenny figured out that it was the picture that was the problem. So here's the picture that corresponds to the text
The needle still has the plastic cap on it.
Consequently Kate is either gaslighting everyone or she has scored cancer from elsewhere. Palace food maybe.
The "professional' is not wearing gloves?