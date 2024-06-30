The anti-Narrative movement started back in January/February of 2020 with some critical thinkers from various walks of life finding contradictions in what the official narrative (=the Narrative) expected the public to believe. A lot of it didn’t make intuitive sense, but we still had to prove it, which we did. Then the question became, “Are they this stupid or did they do this deliberately, meaning they are evil murderers?” I introduced “Sheftall’s Razor”: “Never attribute to stupidity what can easily be explained by malice (and, No, I don’t have it backwards)”. I provided several examples of this which proved the point.

Now, we have evidence the governments of the world- specifically, Germany, in this instance- purposefully murdered their citizens.

This isn’t the opinion of a news presenter. You can look up the RKI files yourself.

This is only the beginning.

I ran into a 2 week delay because of my illness. It was supposed to be available today. I apologize for the delay in releasing Volume 1 of “SANCTIONED: The COVID Murders”.

I am back on track now. You will see it in 14 days or less.

A side note: I have been disappointed with the Congressional Hearings so far, especially the questioning of Dr. Fauci and the authors of the “Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2”. The congressmen and women don’t understand what happened enough to ask the critical questions. For example, they should have asked Fauci if he knows what the major histocompatibility complex is and how it works. When he says “yes”, then he should have been asked, “then how could you ever claim the vaccines were safe?” They should have asked him, “Do you know why Kristian Andersen lied in Congressional testimony when he said he had no grant proposals on your desk for signature at the time he wrote the “Proximal origins..” paper.

And so on. Then we would have seen Dr. Fauci incriminate himself over and over.

The Senators and congressmen and women need to get someone to help them who understands all of this.

I would enthusiastically volunteer.

