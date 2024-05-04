Here’s a little movie I made about my last pro golf tournament on the regular Tours. This one was played on the Asian Development Tour which is the feeder tour for the Asian Tour analogous to the Korn Ferry (formerly the web.com) Tour in the States). I had to stop playing because, among other things described in the movie, my right knee was so painful, I couldn’t keep up with the other players and they penalize everyone in the group no matter who is at fault if an entire hole gets between your group and the group in front of you.

This is a tour card that allows you to play in these tournaments. You get it by playing in a long (8 rounds) tournament before the year starts and you have to beat maybe 260 out of 300 good golfers.

Here’s the video (try to watch it all the way through):

